CBSE exams resume tomorrow: Check Class 10, 12 subjects
CBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 pick up again on March 5 after a short break.
Morning slots (10:30am-1:30pm) are set for languages like Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada and Kokborok in Class 10, while Class 12 students have Psychology.
Exams in these countries postponed
If you're in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia or the UAE—your March 5 and 6 exams are postponed because of regional conflicts.
CBSE says new dates will be shared soon.
Over 43 lakh students are taking exams
Over 43 lakh students have taken CBSE exams since February across thousands of centers.
Most Class 10 papers wrap up by March 10; Class 12 finishes by April 10.
There's also a new rule for Class 10—if you pass all subjects first try, you can improve scores in up to three subjects.
But if you miss three or more papers, there's no second chance this year.