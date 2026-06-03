CBSE extends login time after Class 12 re-evaluation portal failures
CBSE has extended the time you can stay logged in on its Class 12 re-evaluation portal after students ran into frustrating glitches, like getting kicked out with "login request expired" messages and errors even when details were correct.
These problems popped up right after the portal launched a day late and crashed a few hours after the link was activated.
CBSE processed 28,000 requests amid cyberattack
To fix things, CBSE made some quick upgrades. By 10pm more than 28,000 requests had gone through and about 14,000 users were online at once.
On top of that, the portal faced a major cyberattack (1.5 million hits in just 2 minutes), which Srinivas L, the joint MD and joint CEO at 63SATS Cybertech, called a "coordinated, two-pronged operation."
Still, CBSE says it is actively working to keep things stable for everyone trying to apply.