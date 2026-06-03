CBSE extends login time after Class 12 re-evaluation portal failures

CBSE processed 28,000 requests amid cyberattack

To fix things, CBSE made some quick upgrades. By 10pm more than 28,000 requests had gone through and about 14,000 users were online at once.

On top of that, the portal faced a major cyberattack (1.5 million hits in just 2 minutes), which Srinivas L, the joint MD and joint CEO at 63SATS Cybertech, called a "coordinated, two-pronged operation."

Still, CBSE says it is actively working to keep things stable for everyone trying to apply.