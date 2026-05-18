CBSE introduces digital on screen marking for board answer sheets

Teachers trained for OSM since January

Teachers started hands-on OSM training back in January 2026, with a dry run in five schools involving 100 teachers.

The demo runs and detailed briefing began on February 9, with feedback gathered then, and practice sessions opened on February 15.

A nationwide webinar helped everyone get up to speed.

The official OSM evaluation kicked off on May 7.

And here's a bonus: Class 12 students can request scanned copies of their checked answer sheets online starting May 19!