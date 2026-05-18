CBSE introduces digital on screen marking for board answer sheets
CBSE is switching things up with a new on-screen marking (OSM) system. Now, answer sheets are scanned and checked digitally instead of on paper.
The board says this should make marking more accurate, secure, and transparent, since every scan goes through quality checks and any unclear pages get rescanned.
Teachers trained for OSM since January
Teachers started hands-on OSM training back in January 2026, with a dry run in five schools involving 100 teachers.
The demo runs and detailed briefing began on February 9, with feedback gathered then, and practice sessions opened on February 15.
A nationwide webinar helped everyone get up to speed.
The official OSM evaluation kicked off on May 7.
And here's a bonus: Class 12 students can request scanned copies of their checked answer sheets online starting May 19!