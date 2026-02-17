CBSE introduces new APAAR ID for students: What it means

Think of the APAAR ID as your lifelong academic tag. It's issued after identity verification (which includes checking Aadhaar details) and parental consent is obtained for minors, and connects to DigiLocker and the Academic Bank of Credits, so your school records follow you wherever you go. It'll also help when you're transferring credits or sitting for big exams like JEE or NEET .

Registration and exam fees are going up

Registration fees for classes 9/11 are going up by ₹20 in India, and exam fees for classes 10 and 12 are going up by ₹20 per theory subject; fees for overseas students are increasing by 10%.

Class 10 marksheets will now show separate results for two exams, plus your best scores.

On top of that, CBSE is launching an AI-powered digital center in Delhi and working on a global curriculum update—so expect more tech-driven learning ahead.