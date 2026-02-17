CBSE issues important advisory for Class 10 board exams

CBSE just dropped an important advisory for this year's Class 10 board exams, kicking off February 17 with the Maths paper. The big message? Stick to your chosen subjects—no last-minute swaps allowed after the List of Candidates is out.

No last-minute subject swaps allowed Your admit card will list exactly which papers you're taking, and there's zero wiggle room.

Trying to switch between Maths Standard and Basic, or between language codes (like English or Hindi), isn't allowed.

If anyone breaks these rules, they'll be marked "Absent" for that subject, and schools could face penalties too.

What to expect in today's Maths exam The Maths exam is worth 80 marks over three hours.

Expect a mix: MCQs, very short answers, short answers, long answers, plus some case-based questions.

Major topics include Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Mensuration, and Statistics—so brush up on those!