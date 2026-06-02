CBSE launches Class 12 re-evaluation portal, deadline June 6
CBSE has opened its re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students starting June 2, 2026.
If you are not happy with your marks or think there's been a mistake, you can now apply online for verification or a recheck of your answer sheets.
The portal had some hiccups at launch, but is running smoothly now. You have until June 6 to submit your application.
CBSE charges ₹100/book ₹25/question
It will cost ₹100 per answer book for verification and ₹25 per question if you want a detailed re-evaluation.
Payments are all digital (think UPI, cards, or net banking), and CBSE has brought in cybersecurity professionals from IITs and government agencies to keep things safe.
Before applying, check out the marking scheme and question paper on cbse.gov.in so you know exactly what to expect.
More info is up on the official site if you need it.