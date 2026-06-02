CBSE launches Class 12 re-evaluation portal, deadline June 6

CBSE charges ₹100/book ₹25/question

It will cost ₹100 per answer book for verification and ₹25 per question if you want a detailed re-evaluation.

Payments are all digital (think UPI, cards, or net banking), and CBSE has brought in cybersecurity professionals from IITs and government agencies to keep things safe.

Before applying, check out the marking scheme and question paper on cbse.gov.in so you know exactly what to expect.

More info is up on the official site if you need it.