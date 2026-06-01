CBSE launches Class 12 re-evaluation portal starting June 1, 2026 India Jun 01, 2026

CBSE has just rolled out its re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students, starting June 1, 2026.

If you want your marks verified or answer sheets reviewed, you can apply online through the Post-Result Activities platform.

The board says the process is transparent and efficient, plus, if you run into trouble, there's a helpline (1800-11-8004) and email support.