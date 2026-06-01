CBSE launches Class 12 re-evaluation portal starting June 1, 2026
India
CBSE has just rolled out its re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students, starting June 1, 2026.
If you want your marks verified or answer sheets reviewed, you can apply online through the Post-Result Activities platform.
The board says the process is transparent and efficient, plus, if you run into trouble, there's a helpline (1800-11-8004) and email support.
CBSE patches OnMark security flaws
Some students hit snags with slow loading and confusing steps on the portal.
To sort things out, CBSE teamed up with cybersecurity pros from government agencies and IITs to patch vulnerabilities in their OnMark platform.
Security has been upgraded so the whole process should be smoother this time around.