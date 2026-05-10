CBSE launches on screen marking for Class 12 exams 2026
India
CBSE has rolled out a new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 exams in 2026, swapping old-school paper corrections for a digital process.
The goal? Fewer manual errors, faster checking, and results that arrive on time, making the whole experience smoother for everyone.
CBSE teachers report less work, glitches
With OSM, every question gets checked, total mistakes are out, and scripts are managed online.
Some teachers have noticed less manual work but more screen time; a few centers faced tech glitches like blurry scans or slow servers.
Still, Priyadarshini Mane described it as a step in the right direction., and as teachers get used to it, things should only get better from here.