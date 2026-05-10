CBSE launches on screen marking for Class 12 exams 2026

CBSE teachers report less work, glitches

With OSM, every question gets checked, total mistakes are out, and scripts are managed online.

Some teachers have noticed less manual work but more screen time; a few centers faced tech glitches like blurry scans or slow servers.

Still, Priyadarshini Mane described it as a step in the right direction., and as teachers get used to it, things should only get better from here.