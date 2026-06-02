CBSE launches re-evaluation portal amid DoS and over 16,000 requests
India
CBSE finally rolled out its re-evaluation portal on June 2, letting students challenge their board exam results.
But right after launch, the site got slammed with cyberattacks: one denial-of-service attack alone hit 1.5 million times in just two minutes!
Even so, the portal kept running and saw over 16,000 students submit requests by Tuesday afternoon.
CBSE logged over 100,000 unauthorized accesses
The board also logged more than 100,000 unauthorized file access attempts, yet managed to handle over 8,000 users at once. The launch had already been delayed.
CBSE says it is working with cybersecurity experts and assures everyone that data is safe while students get a chance to fix marking errors.