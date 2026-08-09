CBSE likely to announce Class 12 compartment results 2026 soon
India
CBSE is likely to announce the Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 soon.
If you took the July 28 exam to boost your score, keep an eye on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, or the UMANG app for updates.
CBSE compartment pass 38.36% girls 41.35%
Only about 38.36% of students passed last year's compartment exams. Girls did a bit better than boys at 41.35%.
To check your result this year, just head to one of the official CBSE sites and enter your roll number and date of birth.
Don't forget to download your provisional mark sheet and always use official portals, not random links, for accurate information.