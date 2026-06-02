CBSE opens 2026 Class 12 re-evaluation portal, deadline June 6

CBSE fees ₹100/subject ₹25/question refund-on-increase changes-final

This year, getting a scanned answer sheet or verifying marks costs ₹100 per subject, while re-evaluating specific questions is ₹25 each.

Here's some good news: if your marks go up after re-evaluation, CBSE will refund the fee for those reviewed questions.

Just a heads-up: any changes in your marks (up or down) are final and will be updated in your official record.