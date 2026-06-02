CBSE opens 2026 Class 12 re-evaluation portal, deadline June 6
India
CBSE has just opened its re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students who want to challenge their 2026 exam results.
If you feel your marks don't add up, you can apply online until June 6.
The process is pretty straightforward: get scanned copies of your answer sheets, pick the questions you want reviewed, and pay the required fees right on the portal.
CBSE fees ₹100/subject ₹25/question refund-on-increase changes-final
This year, getting a scanned answer sheet or verifying marks costs ₹100 per subject, while re-evaluating specific questions is ₹25 each.
Here's some good news: if your marks go up after re-evaluation, CBSE will refund the fee for those reviewed questions.
Just a heads-up: any changes in your marks (up or down) are final and will be updated in your official record.