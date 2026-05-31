CBSE OSM marred by scanning errors, Class 12 pass drops
India
CBSE rolled out its On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 exams this year, but things didn't go smoothly.
Students reported mismatched answer sheets, missing pages, and blurry scans, and the Class 12 pass percentage fell to a seven-year low.
CBSE admits rescans, opens re-evaluation portal
CBSE admits tens of thousands of answer sheets need rescanning or manual checks, yet insists OSM is "fair, transparent and equitable."
Some students raised concerns about tech glitches and tender process issues.
The board says it's fixing security problems and will open a re-evaluation portal on June 1 to help affected students.