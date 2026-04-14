CBSE preparing to announce 2026 Class 10 results, date pending

Tamil Nadu Kerala Class 10 99.86%

In 2025, southern states really led the way: Tamil Nadu and Kerala both had an impressive 99.86% pass rate for Class 10.

Thiruvananthapuram topped city rankings from 2022 to 2024, with Chennai and Vijayawada also doing well.

Delhi saw some improvement in Class 10 results (West and East Delhi ranked fifth and sixth), but its Class 12 scores were not as strong, landing seventh and eighth place.