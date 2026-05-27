CBSE provides requesting Class 12 students scanned evaluated answer sheets

CBSE processed over 8.9L requests

So far, out of about 11.3 lakh requests, over 8.9 lakh have already been processed and sent out.

If you're still waiting, CBSE plans to finish all requests by May 27, 2026. Just keep an eye on their website for updates.

Plus, if you want your marks verified or need a re-evaluation, the portal for that is likely to go live on May 29.