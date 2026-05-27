CBSE provides requesting Class 12 students scanned evaluated answer sheets
India
CBSE is sharing scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets with Class 12 students who requested them, aiming for more transparency and a smoother post-result experience.
You can check your digital copies on the official CBSE portal or in your registered email.
CBSE processed over 8.9L requests
So far, out of about 11.3 lakh requests, over 8.9 lakh have already been processed and sent out.
If you're still waiting, CBSE plans to finish all requests by May 27, 2026. Just keep an eye on their website for updates.
Plus, if you want your marks verified or need a re-evaluation, the portal for that is likely to go live on May 29.