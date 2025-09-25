Next Article
CBSE releases sample papers, tentative date sheets for Classes 10-12
India
CBSE just released fresh sample question papers and tentative date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 (2025-26) on cbseacademic.nic.in.
These are here to help you get a feel for the real board exam format, covering all the big subjects—think Science, Maths, Social Science for Class 10, and Biology, Chemistry, Political Science (and more) for Class 12.
Language subjects not included
The assessment pattern is sticking to last year's style, so no surprises there.
Language subjects aren't included this time, but CBSE really wants students to use these papers—whether in class or while studying at home—to boost understanding and sharpen those exam strategies.
It's all about helping you manage your time better and walk into boards with confidence.