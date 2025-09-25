Next Article
Delhi government ready to conduct cloud seeding for clean air
India
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government is fully prepared to conduct cloud seeding operations after receiving approval to help clear up the air.
With a green light from the central government and aviation authorities, IIT Kanpur will handle these operations this October and November.
The hope is better air quality for everyone in the city.
AAP criticizes BJP-led Delhi government for flip-flop on cloud seeding
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called out the BJP-led Delhi government for switching its stance on cloud seeding.
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that BJP used to mock this idea when they were in opposition but are now moving forward with it.
He also questioned their commitment to other anti-pollution steps, like enforcing firecracker bans.