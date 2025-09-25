Delhi government ready to conduct cloud seeding for clean air

AAP criticizes BJP-led Delhi government for flip-flop on cloud seeding

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called out the BJP-led Delhi government for switching its stance on cloud seeding.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that BJP used to mock this idea when they were in opposition but are now moving forward with it.

He also questioned their commitment to other anti-pollution steps, like enforcing firecracker bans.