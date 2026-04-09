CBSE requires that at least 2 of the 3 languages be Indian; the mandatory introduction of the 3rd language (R3) begins in class 6 from 2026-27
CBSE is making the third language (R3) compulsory in class 6 from the 2026-27 school year, with rollout to higher classes phased later (the cohort entering class 6 in 2026-27 will reach class 10 in 2030-31).
The goal is to boost communication and writing skills, but the move has stirred up strong reactions in some states.
States oppose CBSE policy, Pradhan defends
Tamil Nadu's chief minister called the policy a "calculated and deeply concerning attempt at linguistic imposition," saying it pressures non-Hindi states to use Hindi.
Karnataka is also reviewing its language rules after switching from marks to grades for the third language, with some groups worried this could promote Hindi over local languages.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the change is about supporting multilingualism.