CBSE schedules Class 10 seconds round exams from May 15
India
CBSE just dropped the dates for the second round of Class 10 board exams. These start May 15, 2026, kicking off with both Standard and Basic math.
Most papers run from 10:30am to 1:30pm (some wrap up at 12:30 p.m.).
This new two-exam system is all about giving students a shot to boost their scores in up to three subjects.
Students eligible for 2nd round exams
If you sat for at least three subjects in the first round, want to improve your marks, or fall under the compartment category, you're good to go.
Students who passed by swapping in a sixth subject are also eligible.
But if you missed or failed three or more subjects—or are marked as ER—you'll need to wait until next year's session.