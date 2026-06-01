CBSE set to announce Class 10 Session 2 results June
India
CBSE is all set to announce the Class 10 Session 2 results for 2026, likely in the second week of June.
This round of exams ran from May 15 to May 21 and marks a big change: students now get a second shot thanks to CBSE's new dual-exam system.
About 6.7L Session-2 applicants check cbse.gov.in
With approximately 670,000 applications for Session 2, most were hoping to boost their scores, while about 85,000 took compartment exams.
When results drop, you can check yours at cbse.gov.in using your roll number and other details.
Digital mark sheets will be available on DigiLocker and through SMS as well.