CBSE to announce CTET February 2026 results soon: Check details

CTET has two offline papers (for teaching Classes one through five and six through eight), each with 150 multiple-choice questions and no negative marking. You had two and a half hours per paper, covering topics like Child Development and Pedagogy, languages, math, science, or social studies.

How to check results

Provisional answer keys dropped on March 12, and candidates could challenge them until March 15.

Once results are released, check them on the official CTET website using the login method specified there (for example, registration/application/roll number and date of birth or other credentials as instructed).

If you qualify (by meeting the required qualifying marks), you become eligible to apply for teaching posts in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, in schools administered by Union Territories, and in unaided private schools that may consider CTET scores.