CBSE to announce CTET February 2026 results soon: Check details
CBSE is all set to announce the CTET February 2026 results any day now.
The exam took place on February 7 and 8 across India, with a special re-exam for Paper II in Bihar on March 1.
If you sat for it, keep an eye on ctet.nic.in. Results will be up there soon.
Exam format and subjects
CTET has two offline papers (for teaching Classes one through five and six through eight), each with 150 multiple-choice questions and no negative marking.
You had two and a half hours per paper, covering topics like Child Development and Pedagogy, languages, math, science, or social studies.
How to check results
Provisional answer keys dropped on March 12, and candidates could challenge them until March 15.
Once results are released, check them on the official CTET website using the login method specified there (for example, registration/application/roll number and date of birth or other credentials as instructed).
If you qualify (by meeting the required qualifying marks), you become eligible to apply for teaching posts in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, in schools administered by Union Territories, and in unaided private schools that may consider CTET scores.
CTET certificate valid for lifetime
The best part? The CTET certificate never expires: you can use it forever and retake the exam if needed.
Download your certificate easily through DigiLocker after results go live.