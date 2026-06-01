CBSE to fine Coempt Edu Teck over 2026 answer sheets

CBSE cannot blacklist vendors anymore

CBSE responded by bringing in cybersecurity experts and said the system is now secure.

As per their contract, Coempt Edu Teck faces fines of ₹1 lakh for every 15 minutes it takes to fix flagged issues, plus extra penalties for delays or unresolved errors.

However, CBSE can't blacklist vendors anymore, thanks to a rule change last September, so actions are limited to fines, forfeiture of the performance bank guarantee/security deposit or ending contracts.

CBSE insists no answer sheets were leaked and all vulnerabilities have been fixed; Coempt Edu Teck hasn't commented yet.