CBSE to fine Coempt Edu Teck over 2026 answer sheets
CBSE is set to fine Coempt Edu Teck, the company behind its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, after a security slip-up made 2026 board exam answer sheets publicly accessible.
Ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary flagged the issue on May 31, tracing it to a misconfigured AWS storage bucket.
CBSE cannot blacklist vendors anymore
CBSE responded by bringing in cybersecurity experts and said the system is now secure.
As per their contract, Coempt Edu Teck faces fines of ₹1 lakh for every 15 minutes it takes to fix flagged issues, plus extra penalties for delays or unresolved errors.
However, CBSE can't blacklist vendors anymore, thanks to a rule change last September, so actions are limited to fines, forfeiture of the performance bank guarantee/security deposit or ending contracts.
CBSE insists no answer sheets were leaked and all vulnerabilities have been fixed; Coempt Edu Teck hasn't commented yet.