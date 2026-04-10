CBSE to introduce NEP 2020 curriculum from 2026-27 for 6-10

CBSE introduces syllabus and exam reforms

Class 10 language subjects stay the same, but class nine students can pick a third optional language until 2028-29.

The English syllabus will switch to a single English subject with the new Kaveri textbook, and NCERT will provide Hindi and Urdu books.

New subjects like artificial intelligence and computational thinking are being added, and skill education is being made compulsory, to get you ready for future careers.

Plus, exams will focus more on understanding than memorizing facts, with digital evaluation making marking fairer.