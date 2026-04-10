CBSE to introduce NEP 2020 curriculum from 2026-27 for 6-10
Big changes are coming for CBSE students in classes six to 10 starting 2026-27!
The new curriculum aims to make learning less stressful and more skill-focused, following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
It's all about helping students learn in a way that feels more useful and less about just cramming for exams.
CBSE introduces syllabus and exam reforms
Class 10 language subjects stay the same, but class nine students can pick a third optional language until 2028-29.
The English syllabus will switch to a single English subject with the new Kaveri textbook, and NCERT will provide Hindi and Urdu books.
New subjects like artificial intelligence and computational thinking are being added, and skill education is being made compulsory, to get you ready for future careers.
Plus, exams will focus more on understanding than memorizing facts, with digital evaluation making marking fairer.
CBSE to provide psychosocial counseling
CBSE is also bringing in psychosocial counseling to help students handle exam stress better, so you're not alone if things ever feel overwhelming.