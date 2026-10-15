CBSE to release 2027 Class 10 and 12 date sheet

While you wait for the date sheet, you can get a head start with sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Remember, you'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass.

For the 2027 exams, Class 10 students get a shot at improving their scores with CBSE's new two-phase system.

Heads up: schools have to submit candidate lists by October 21 (or October 30 with a late fee), and private candidates should apply by October 23.