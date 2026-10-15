CBSE to release 2027 Class 10 and 12 date sheet
India
CBSE is about to drop the official date sheet for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 board exams on cbse.gov.in.
If things go as usual, expect exams in February and March.
The schedule will list all the key information (dates, times, subjects, and codes), so students can plan ahead.
CBSE sample papers, 33% pass, deadlines
While you wait for the date sheet, you can get a head start with sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in.
Remember, you'll need at least 33% in each subject to pass.
For the 2027 exams, Class 10 students get a shot at improving their scores with CBSE's new two-phase system.
Heads up: schools have to submit candidate lists by October 21 (or October 30 with a late fee), and private candidates should apply by October 23.