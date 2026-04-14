CBSE to release Class 10 2026 results on cbse.gov.in mid-May
India
CBSE is gearing up to release the Class 10 board results for 2026 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
With more than 2 million students waiting after their March 11 exams, the buzz is real.
While there's no exact date yet, results usually drop around mid-May, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on the site for updates.
Check CBSE Class 10 results online
To see your results, just head over to cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in and enter your roll number, date of birth, and security PIN.
Once you get your mark sheet, don't forget to download or print it out.
Passing means scoring at least 33% in each theory subject and in practicals, projects, and internal assessments, along with 33% combined in theory and practical components.