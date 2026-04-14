CBSE to release Class 10 2026 results on cbse.gov.in mid-May

Check CBSE Class 10 results online

To see your results, just head over to cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in and enter your roll number, date of birth, and security PIN.

Once you get your mark sheet, don't forget to download or print it out.

Passing means scoring at least 33% in each theory subject and in practicals, projects, and internal assessments, along with 33% combined in theory and practical components.