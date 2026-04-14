CBSE to release Class 10 results April 2026 under NEP
India
Big update for Class 10 students: CBSE will announce board exam results in April 2026.
This change is part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and follows exams held from February 17 to March 11.
You'll be able to check your scores easily on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE dual exam allows optional improvements
CBSE's new dual-exam system gives you a main exam and an optional improvement exam.
If you're happy with your first score, you can use it for Class 11 admissions: no need to retake anything.
But if you want a better score in up to three subjects (think science or math), you get a second shot, with improvement results out in June along with merit certificates.
Verification and re-evaluation will also be available after both rounds.