CBSE to release Class 10 results April 2026 under NEP

CBSE dual exam allows optional improvements

CBSE's new dual-exam system gives you a main exam and an optional improvement exam.

If you're happy with your first score, you can use it for Class 11 admissions: no need to retake anything.

But if you want a better score in up to three subjects (think science or math), you get a second shot, with improvement results out in June along with merit certificates.

Verification and re-evaluation will also be available after both rounds.