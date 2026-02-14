CBSE's big change: Class 12 board exams to be digitized

From 2026, CBSE will switch to On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 board exams, moving away from traditional paper evaluations. This change affects about 18.57 lakh students in India and 26 other countries. For now, Class 10 exams will still be checked the old way.

Teachers will review scanned answer sheets on their computers Instead of flipping through piles of paper, teachers will review high-quality scanned images of answer sheets on their school computers, using their OASIS IDs.

The system handles totaling automatically and keeps a digital audit trail—so there's less room for mistakes.

Digital eval means faster results, fewer errors Digital evaluation means faster results and fewer errors, plus teachers worldwide can help out without traveling.

Schools just need a decent setup: Windows 8 or above, at least 4GB RAM, some free space on the C drive, and a Public Static IP address.