CBSE's new OSM for Class 12 faces portal crashes, delays
CBSE's new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 results is getting a lot of heat from students and teachers.
The idea was to cut down on mistakes, but technical problems, like portal crashes and delayed access to answer sheets, have made things tough.
Many students couldn't check their scanned papers because the Post-Result Activities portal opened weeks after the May 13 results.
Students report blurred scans, mismatched handwriting
Students are spotting big issues in their answer sheets, including mismatched handwriting, missing sections, and blurry scans.
CBSE has identified thousands of blurred answer-book scans and 23 mismatched cases, blaming anonymization protocols for part of the mess.
Teachers said the rollout was rushed and the system was hard to navigate, with login/OTP access problems and blurred or poorly scanned sheets.
With college deadlines coming up fast, these ongoing glitches are making everyone pretty anxious about admissions.