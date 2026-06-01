CBSE's new OSM for Class 12 faces portal crashes, delays

Students report blurred scans, mismatched handwriting

Students are spotting big issues in their answer sheets, including mismatched handwriting, missing sections, and blurry scans.

CBSE has identified thousands of blurred answer-book scans and 23 mismatched cases, blaming anonymization protocols for part of the mess.

Teachers said the rollout was rushed and the system was hard to navigate, with login/OTP access problems and blurred or poorly scanned sheets.

With college deadlines coming up fast, these ongoing glitches are making everyone pretty anxious about admissions.