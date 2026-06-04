CBSE's sudden OSM switch frustrates Class 12 students and parents
CBSE's sudden switch to digital On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 exams has sparked frustration among students and parents.
Many are worried about unexpected low scores, especially those aiming for JEE and NEET.
Delhi Parents Association representative Aparajita Gautam shared that these issues have left families feeling stressed and disappointed.
Aparajita Gautam criticizes rushed OSM training
Gautam criticized CBSE for rolling out OSM without giving teachers proper training, saying, "Training was rushed, with follow-ups missing. Teachers had to log in and practice with sample papers, yet no one verified whether they actually did. Another issue: papers were supposed to be checked by PGT teachers, but due to shortages, TGT teachers were involved. TGTs usually teach up to Class 10, so they may not have fully understood the marking scheme. This could be a reason why some students received lower marks," she added.
Because there weren't enough qualified teachers, less experienced ones had to step in, possibly leading to mistakes.
About 650,000 objections were raised, but many rural students may not even be able to report their issues.
Students demand re-evaluation on social media
Social media is buzzing with posts from students voicing complaints due to marking errors.
The call for re-evaluation keeps growing as more voices join in, hoping CBSE will fix the problems with its new system.