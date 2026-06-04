CBSE's sudden OSM switch frustrates Class 12 students and parents

Aparajita Gautam criticizes rushed OSM training

Gautam criticized CBSE for rolling out OSM without giving teachers proper training, saying, "Training was rushed, with follow-ups missing. Teachers had to log in and practice with sample papers, yet no one verified whether they actually did. Another issue: papers were supposed to be checked by PGT teachers, but due to shortages, TGT teachers were involved. TGTs usually teach up to Class 10, so they may not have fully understood the marking scheme. This could be a reason why some students received lower marks," she added.

Because there weren't enough qualified teachers, less experienced ones had to step in, possibly leading to mistakes.

About 650,000 objections were raised, but many rural students may not even be able to report their issues.