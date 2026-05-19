CCTV footage sheds new light on Bhopal dowry death case

New CCTV footage has emerged in the suspected suicide of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida woman, at her in-laws' home in Bhopal , Madhya Pradesh . The incident took place on May 12 and is being investigated as a case of dowry death. The woman's husband and mother-in-law are under scrutiny for alleged dowry harassment, assault, and murder. Two CCTV videos have emerged showing events from the day of the incident.

Video evidence Video shows husband trying to revive wife The first video shows the deceased woman going upstairs at her marital home. The second video allegedly shows her husband, Samarth Singh, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her, an attempt he makes twice. A woman, believed to be the deceased's mother-in-law, a retired judge, enters the frame and goes to another room. Two other men are seen helping the husband bring down the unresponsive woman.

Bail proceedings Bail plea of mother-in-law granted; husband's rejected IN related events, a Bhopal court has granted anticipatory bail to the deceased's mother-in-law but rejected her husband's plea. The husband, a lawyer, is currently absconding and is the main accused in the case. The Bhopal Police have announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Advertisement

Family allegations Woman felt 'badly trapped' at in-laws' home Days before her death, the 33-year-old Noida woman reportedly told her mother she felt "badly trapped" at her marital home and wanted to return to her maternal home. She had been in touch with her parents until around 10pm on the day of her death. In chats with her mother, she said people in her marital home neither let her cry nor gave her a reason to smile.

Advertisement

Husband's claims Claims of deceased being psychiatric patient, drug addict The husband's bail plea claims that his wife was a psychiatric patient and a drug addict whose hands and feet would tremble in withdrawal. The deceased's mother-in-law also claimed the woman suffered from psychological illness and depression. She alleged the woman's family forced her into the glamor world at a young age, causing mental pressure. The husband's bail plea also claimed changes in the deceased's behavior after her pregnancy. The woman had also suffered a miscarriage, PTI reported.