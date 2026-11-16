CCTV in Panchkula shows 8-year-old boy allegedly assaults 6-year-old girl
CCTV footage from a Panchkula school has revealed that a six-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by an eight-year-old classmate on October 28, 2026.
The incident has sparked serious concerns about student safety and how well schools are watching over kids during the day.
Father alerted by auto-rickshaw found daughter
The girl's father only realized she was missing when an auto-rickshaw driver mentioned her absence.
He found her bag left at reception, and another student eventually led him to his daughter in a classroom.
This situation highlights gaps in the school's supervision and security, reminding us how important it is for schools to keep better track of students.
Accused reportedly played violent video games
The accused boy had reportedly been playing violent video games, raising worries about how such content might affect children's behavior.
The case is a wake-up call for parents and teachers to stay alert to what kids are exposed to (both in school and at home).