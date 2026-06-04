CEEW, NRDC India predict over 4.4 million renewable jobs by 2030
Big news for India's green future: switching to renewable energy is expected to generate over 4.4 million jobs by 2030, according to a fresh study by CEEW and NRDC India.
Rooftop solar is leading the way, set to account for nearly 43% of these new opportunities.
This job boom fits right in with India's goal of reaching 500 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity and pushes forward the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
Clean energy added over 650k jobs
Rooftop solar is just one piece of the puzzle: programs like PM-KUSUM, biomass power, and ground-mounted solar are also helping build a skilled workforce across the country.
Between FY23 and FY26, clean energy has added over 650,000 jobs, with rooftop solar making up a hefty chunk (62%).
The report suggests rooftop solar will keep dominating job creation through the decade, showing how renewables are opening doors for young talent in India.