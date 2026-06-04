CEEW, NRDC India predict over 4.4 million renewable jobs by 2030 India Jun 04, 2026

Big news for India's green future: switching to renewable energy is expected to generate over 4.4 million jobs by 2030, according to a fresh study by CEEW and NRDC India.

Rooftop solar is leading the way, set to account for nearly 43% of these new opportunities.

This job boom fits right in with India's goal of reaching 500 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity and pushes forward the National Green Hydrogen Mission.