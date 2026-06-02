Census 2027 begins training 595 supervisors and over 3,400 enumerators
India
Census 2027 is getting started with training for supervisors and enumerators from June 4 to June 23.
Around 595 supervisors and over 3,400 enumerators are preparing to collect household data, guided by field trainers who have already undergone training.
Census 2027 form open June 16-30
From June 16 to June 30, families can fill out a simple online form (available in English and 15 Indian languages) on the official portal.
Once submitted, you get an ID, but even if you do it yourself, an enumerator will drop by for verification or updates if needed.
The portal lets you save your progress and offers tooltips for help along the way.
District Collector Meena deploys assistants, trainers
To keep things running smoothly, District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena has deployed technical assistants and field trainers.