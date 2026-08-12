Census 2027 completes 1st phase across 31 states and UTs
The first part of Census 2027, basically a big checklist of buildings and homes, has wrapped up across 31 states and union territories.
This round focused on mapping out living spaces and what amenities people have, but didn't actually count individuals yet.
The remaining five states and UTs are expected to finish by September 2026.
Govt funds Census 2027 ₹4,102 cr
Census 2027 is getting a tech upgrade, with officials using mobile apps and a special portal to speed things up. For the first time, people could even fill in their own details online.
The government has also released ₹4,102 crore to states/UTs to help train census functionaries, manpower assistance, technical infrastructure, and honorariums for this massive project.
Headcount begins September 2026 in Ladakh
The second phase, the actual population headcount, kicks off in September 2026 in the UT of Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
This stage will use digital tools to make sure everyone gets counted.