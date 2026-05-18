Center begins pulling back 500 CAPF companies from West Bengal

Peak Bengal deployment exceeded 2,400 companies

These CAPF teams included personnel from CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB.

They were retained in Bengal for post-poll security duties; at one point, over 2,400 companies of armed personnel drawn from CAPFs, state armed police, and India Reserve battalions were deployed to keep things under control.

Now that things are calmer, officials say it's time for close to 100 of them to head back.