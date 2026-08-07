Center clears ₹4,000cr urban transformation project for smaller Telangana cities
India
Big news for Telangana: the Center just approved a ₹4,000 crore urban transformation project, with support from the World Bank.
The plan is to upgrade smaller cities: think better water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, improved transport, and more climate-friendly public spaces.
It's all about making these places more livable and future-ready.
Telangana program to attract private investment
The program will also boost local services using digital governance and institutional reforms.
The Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) and the City Economic Region (CER) framework, the goal is to attract private investment and create jobs by connecting cities and strengthening their economies.