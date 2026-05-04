Central and Western Railway add AC locals, Mumbai commuters delayed
Mumbai just got more AC local trains, but instead of smoother rides, daily commuters are facing bigger delays, sometimes up to 20 minutes.
On May 1, Central Railway and Western Railway added several new AC services, but with the network already packed at over 120% capacity, overcrowding has only gotten worse.
People blocking sensor-controlled doors are now a common sight during rush hour, making trains even slower.
Harbor line last minute AC switches
Central Railway doubled AC services on the Harbor line to meet demand, but last-minute switches between AC and non-AC trains are catching people off guard.
Many don't know about these changes until they reach the platform—very frustrating if you've paid extra for an AC ticket.
Since there's rarely any compensation or clear communication from railway authorities when this happens, riders are left feeling ignored and shortchanged.