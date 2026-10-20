Central Delhi security eases as traffic and life mostly normal
India
After more than two weeks of tight security in central Delhi due to ongoing protests, things are finally easing up.
Police and paramilitary forces are still keeping an eye on busy spots like Connaught Place, but traffic and daily life are mostly back to normal.
Roads that were heavily patrolled, like Barakhamba Road and Sansad Marg, now see regular movement again, though some barricades are still around.
Not all central Delhi sites reopened
Not everything is open yet: Jantar Mantar and Tolstoy Marg remain closed off, and Central Park is still shut even though its "maintenance" closure was supposed to be temporary.
Authorities say they're staying alert just in case things flare up again, even though official restrictions have been eased in some places.