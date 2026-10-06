Central government constitutes team to assess Maharashtra drought affecting 80%
India
A serious drought is hitting Maharashtra, with about 80% of the state affected and crops taking a big hit.
After Chief Minister Fadnavis called for urgent help, the central government constituted a team to assess the situation in Maharashtra to see what's needed and get support moving faster.
Muktanand Agrawal leads 10-official assessment
A group of 10 officials, led by Muktanand Agrawal from the Agriculture Department, will check out the damage and decide how relief should be given out.
The center has promised full support, aiming to make sure struggling farmers get quick help and resources to deal with this tough situation.