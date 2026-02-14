Central government employees, pensioners targeted in new cyber scam

How to stay safe from these scams

Scammers send APK files named things like "8th CPC Salary Calculator," promising quick salary updates.

But if you install them, they can steal your personal info, banking details, and even OTPs for unauthorized transactions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs's Cyber Dost team put out an alert on February 14, 2026: don't download APKs from WhatsApp or SMS, always double-check info through the official MyGov portal, and never share OTPs or banking details.

If you spot a suspicious app, uninstall it right away and report it to the cybercrime helpline. Investigations are still ongoing.