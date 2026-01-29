Central government employees plan nationwide strike on February 12 India Jan 29, 2026

Central government employees across India are set to go on strike on February 12, 2026.

Their union, CCGEW, has officially notified the government and is pushing for changes such as modifying the Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission to incorporate the Confederation's and NC-JCM's suggestions on emoluments, bringing back the old pension scheme, merging 50% DA/DR with basic pay/pension, regularizing casual staff, and scrapping recent labor codes.

They also want equal pay for contract workers.