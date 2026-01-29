Central government employees plan nationwide strike on February 12
Central government employees across India are set to go on strike on February 12, 2026.
Their union, CCGEW, has officially notified the government and is pushing for changes such as modifying the Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission to incorporate the Confederation's and NC-JCM's suggestions on emoluments, bringing back the old pension scheme, merging 50% DA/DR with basic pay/pension, regularizing casual staff, and scrapping recent labor codes.
They also want equal pay for contract workers.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about salaries—it's part of a bigger movement involving multiple unions protesting new labor laws and job security concerns.
The strike could impact government services nationwide and highlights how workers are still fighting for fair wages and benefits even when inflation is low.
If you care about job rights or public sector stability, this is one to watch.