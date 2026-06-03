Central government hikes DA, DR to 60% for staff, pensioners

States match DA hike, address arrears

From January 1, 2026, central government staff and pensioners get a 2% hike, so DA and DR now stand at 60% of basic pay.

Indian Railways and bank employees saw similar boosts in May. States like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu matched the increase too.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is paying off pending arrears, Karnataka unions are pushing for bigger raises and overdue payments, West Bengal is following a Supreme Court order to revise old dues, and Punjab might pay out revised arrears soon.