Central government questions PILs' relevance after Sabarimala women's ban debate India Apr 08, 2026

The central government is asking if public interest litigations (PILs) have outlived their purpose, especially after a Supreme Court debate on who can challenge the Sabarimala Temple's ban on women ages 10 to 50.

The government pointed out that with better technology and legal access, PILs, originally meant to help those who couldn't reach the courts, might not be as necessary now.

They also noted a huge jump in PIL filings since the 1980s and argued that most are just clogging up the system.