Central government questions PILs' relevance after Sabarimala women's ban debate
The central government is asking if public interest litigations (PILs) have outlived their purpose, especially after a Supreme Court debate on who can challenge the Sabarimala Temple's ban on women ages 10 to 50.
The government pointed out that with better technology and legal access, PILs, originally meant to help those who couldn't reach the courts, might not be as necessary now.
They also noted a huge jump in PIL filings since the 1980s and argued that most are just clogging up the system.
Surya Kant defends strict PIL screening
Chief Justice Surya Kant responded by saying the court is already strict about which PILs get through, especially to weed out cases driven by personal agendas.
The bigger question of whether non-devotees should be allowed to challenge religious practices also came up, touching on important issues like women's rights and religious freedom.