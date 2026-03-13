Central government releases ₹1,912cr disaster relief fund for 6 states India Mar 13, 2026

The central government just approved ₹1,912.99 crore in extra disaster aid for five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that faced major floods, landslides, and cyclone Montha in 2025.

Home Minister Amit Shah's committee signed off on the funds to help these regions recover alongside what they already get from state disaster funds.