Central government releases ₹1,912cr disaster relief fund for 6 states
The central government just approved ₹1,912.99 crore in extra disaster aid for five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that faced major floods, landslides, and cyclone Montha in 2025.
Home Minister Amit Shah's committee signed off on the funds to help these regions recover alongside what they already get from state disaster funds.
Here's the breakdown
Here's the breakdown: Gujarat leads with ₹778.67 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh (₹341.48 crore), Jammu and Kashmir (₹330.34 crore), Himachal Pradesh (₹288.39 crore), Nagaland (₹158.41 crore), and Chhattisgarh (₹15.70 crore).
Each amount is meant to support recovery where it's needed most.
Center's support so far in this financial year
For 2025-26, the Center has already sent approximately ₹30,926 crore across India for disaster relief (about ₹20,735 crore under SDRF; ₹3,628.18 crore under NDRF; ₹5,373.20 crore under SDMF; and ₹1,189.56 crore under NDMF) to help states bounce back faster when nature hits hard.