Central government releases ₹341cr for Montha-hit Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh was allotted ₹341.48 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to help recover from Cyclone Montha, as part of a bigger ₹1,912.99 crore package for states hit by disasters in 2025.

Cyclone Montha made landfall in Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Montha made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on October 28, 2025, near Machilipatnam in Krishna district (on a track between Amalapuram and Narasapur), bringing winds with maximum sustained speeds reported around 65-83km/h (some forecast models indicated higher peaks of about 104-108km/h) and heavy rainfall — about 82.3mm between October 27-29, roughly nine times the seasonal average.

The storm left three people dead and forced over one lakh residents to leave their homes.

More than 4,500 houses, nearly 1,900 schools damaged The cyclone damaged more than 4,500 houses, nearly 1,900 schools, and close to 4,800km of roads. It also damaged hundreds of bridges and thousands of irrigation structures.

Power and utility infrastructure was also reported to have been damaged.

Crops across more than 1.6 lakh acres and fish ponds spanning over 3,000 hectares were ruined.