Central government to meet Ladakh leaders on statehood September 9
Big talks are coming up for Ladakh: on September 9, the central government will sit down with Ladakh leaders to discuss their push for statehood and more local rights under the Sixth Schedule.
This meeting lands right before the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced full support for the Kargil-Leh padyatra, scheduled from September 10 to 24, hoping to put extra spotlight on these demands.
Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra called it part of ongoing efforts to boost democracy in the region.
Ladakh leaders called constitutional safeguards non-negotiable
Last month, Ladakh leaders told Union Home Ministry officials their demands for constitutional safeguards were "non-negotiable."
The upcoming padyatra is getting full support from the KDA and will be led by social activist Sandeep Pandey and KDA leader Sajjad Kargili.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has greenlit new Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in all seven districts (including Sham and Nubra) to give locals more say in how things are run.