Central government to meet Ladakh leaders on statehood September 9

Big talks are coming up for Ladakh: on September 9, the central government will sit down with Ladakh leaders to discuss their push for statehood and more local rights under the Sixth Schedule.

This meeting lands right before the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced full support for the Kargil-Leh padyatra, scheduled from September 10 to 24, hoping to put extra spotlight on these demands.

Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra called it part of ongoing efforts to boost democracy in the region.