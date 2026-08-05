Central health team sent to Gujarat, Rajasthan after CHPV outbreak
India
A central health team has been sent to Gujarat and Rajasthan after a Chandipura virus (CHPV) outbreak.
Experts from top health agencies are teaming up with local officials to manage the situation, handling everything from patient care to stopping the spread.
Scientists test insects, improve CHPV detection
Scientists are busy tracking down how the virus spreads, testing insects like sand flies and mosquitoes, and even checking animals for clues.
They're also running community surveys to spot any hidden cases.
Meanwhile, labs are working on better ways to detect CHPV, especially since early tests show the virus might have changed a bit.