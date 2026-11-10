Central Pollution Control Board: Delhi AQI 311 still very poor
India
Delhi's air quality is still stuck in the "very poor" zone, with an AQI of 311 today, said the Central Pollution Control Board.
That means breathing outside isn't great, especially for children and older adults.
Experts blame vehicular emissions, construction activities, and stubble burning in neighboring states for making things worse.
Delhi weather: 15C morning, 28C high
Alongside the pollution, Delhi's having a classic early winter day: chilly mornings around 15 Celsius, clear skies, and highs near 28 Celsius.
As winter settles in, it's smart to keep tabs on both air quality and weather updates and take care if you're heading out.