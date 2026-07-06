Central Railway cancels 16 trains after Karjat landslide near Lonavala
A major landslide between Karjat and Lonavala on July 6, thanks to heavy rains, has thrown Mumbai-Pune travel plans off track.
Central Railway had to cancel 16 trains, including popular ones like Indrayani Express and Deccan Queen, and reroute nine others.
The India Meteorological Department has put Pune on red alert and Mumbai on orange, so the weather's not letting up any time soon.
Flights disrupted at Mumbai, schools closed
It wasn't just trains: Mumbai International Airport saw flight cancelations and diversions too, with runway operations paused for one hour. IndiGo even warned travelers about more possible delays.
With the weather this intense, schools across affected cities have been shut for safety.
If you're traveling or have friends coming in or out of Mumbai or Pune, expect delays and stay safe!