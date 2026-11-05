Central Railway planning computer signaling for over 14 Mumbai stations
A major fire at Mumbai's Kanjurmarg station last October messed up train signals and caused big delays for commuters.
Now, Central Railway is planning a tech upgrade, switching over more than 14 suburban railway stations in Mumbai to a computer-based signal system that cuts down on human error and keeps things running more safely.
Central Railway forms 3-member fire probe
Central Railway is not just upgrading tech. It has set up a three-member committee comprising the senior divisional signal and telecom engineer, senior divisional safety officer, and senior divisional electrical engineer to find out what caused the fire and how to prevent it next time.
Its report should be ready soon, and in the meantime, teams are working behind the scenes to restore everything without messing up daily train services.