Central Water Commission: India's reservoirs 42.75% full above 10-year average
India
India's big reservoirs are now just 42.75% full, according to the Central Water Commission. That's a noticeable rise from last year, though still above the 10-year average.
The weather department says it's mostly due to weak rainfall and hardly any winter showers in many areas.
Karnataka and Telangana reservoirs below 30%
There's a real mix across the country: the western region is at about 51.3% capacity, with Gujarat at 56% and Maharashtra at 47%, but things look rough down south: Karnataka and Telangana have dipped below 30%.
Central India sits around 50%, while Punjab is holding strong at 68%.
On the flip side, Himachal Pradesh and much of the east are struggling with low reserves, and ongoing heat waves could make things even tougher.