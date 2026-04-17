Central Water Commission: India's reservoirs 42.75% full above 10-year average

Karnataka and Telangana reservoirs below 30%

There's a real mix across the country: the western region is at about 51.3% capacity, with Gujarat at 56% and Maharashtra at 47%, but things look rough down south: Karnataka and Telangana have dipped below 30%.

Central India sits around 50%, while Punjab is holding strong at 68%.

On the flip side, Himachal Pradesh and much of the east are struggling with low reserves, and ongoing heat waves could make things even tougher.